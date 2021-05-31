Athletics manager Bob Melvin said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners that Laureano (groin) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Laureano's sore right groin kept him on the bench for a fourth straight game Monday, but the Athletics were initially hopeful he would be able to move past the issue in expedient fashion and avoid a trip to the IL. Unfortunately for the Athletics, Laureano still didn't feel right after taking batting practice Monday, so the team seems content to shut him down for the next week or so with the hope that the extended rest will resolve the issue. Laureano's impending move to the IL should open up more reps in the outfield for a combination of Seth Brown, Stephen Piscotty, Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder.