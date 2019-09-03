Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Likely returning this weekend
Manager Bob Melvin expects Laureano (lower leg) to be activated sometime during this weekend's three-game series versus the Tigers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano has been sidelined with the right-lower-leg stress fracture since late July but has progressed to running at full speed in his last four rehab sessions, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Barring a setback, the 25-year-old should be fully cleared by doctors within the next few days. Laureano had a .284/.334/.518 slash line with 21 home runs and 12 stolen bases prior to the injury.
