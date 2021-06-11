Laureano (hip) anticipates going on a rehab assignment to build up his stamina, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano hasn't participated in game action since May 27, but is nearing a return after participating in batting practice Thursday. Though he said he wouldn't need at-bats during a rehab assignment, he noted that it would helpful to play a game or two to regain his stamina.
