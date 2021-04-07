Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Laureano was responsible for Oakland's only run of the contest, plating a run in the first inning with a double off Clayton Kershaw. The veteran outfielder was making his first appearance since suffering a wrist injury in the second game of the campaign.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sits for at least one more•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Takes seat again Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Won't start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: X-rays negative•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Exits with hand injury•