Laureano isn't in Friday's lineup against the Angels due to right groin tightness, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said that Laureano will be evaluated Saturday to determine the extent of his injury, but it's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench Friday. If Laureano is forced to miss additional time, Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder could see increased playing time in the outfield.