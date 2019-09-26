Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Laureano erased an early 1-0 deficit with his 391-foot shot to left in the fifth, his first homer since Sept. 13. The outfielder has reached safely in 10 straight starts and has an RBI in three of his past four contests on the way to a .341 average across 49 plate appearances in September.