Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Mashes 23rd homer
Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.
Laureano erased an early 1-0 deficit with his 391-foot shot to left in the fifth, his first homer since Sept. 13. The outfielder has reached safely in 10 straight starts and has an RBI in three of his past four contests on the way to a .341 average across 49 plate appearances in September.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not part of Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Doing fine after early exit•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Scores one, plates one in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Strong showing at plate•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Laces three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start