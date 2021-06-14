Laureano (hip) is scheduled to run the bases Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list Wednesday if all goes well, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said over the weekend the team hadn't decided whether the 26-year-old would require a rehab assignment before being activated, and it appears they decided a trip to the minors won't be necessary. Even if he's not activated Wednesday, there's a strong chance Laureano is back for the series against the Yankees this weekend following Thursday's scheduled off day.