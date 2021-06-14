Laureano (hip) is scheduled to run the bases Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list Wednesday if all goes well, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Manager Bob Melvin said over the weekend the team hadn't decided whether the 26-year-old would require a rehab assignment before being activated, and it appears they decided a trip to the minors won't be necessary. Even if he's not activated Wednesday, there's a strong chance Laureano is back for the series against the Yankees this weekend following Thursday's scheduled off day.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Might not require rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Set to face live pitching Monday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Looking to build stamina•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Participates in full workout•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: No structural damage in hip•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Officially lands on injured list•