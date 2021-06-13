Manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that the team has not decided if Laureano (hip) will need to go on a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle

The skipper said they'll wait to see how Laureano feels after he takes live at-bats and runs the bases Monday before deciding whether he needs to go on a rehab assignment. In either scenario, Laureano seems to have a strong chance of returning to Oakland's lineup at some point within the next week, assuming he doesn't suffer a setback in the coming days.