Manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that the team has not decided if Laureano (hip) will need to go on a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle
The skipper said they'll wait to see how Laureano feels after he takes live at-bats and runs the bases Monday before deciding whether he needs to go on a rehab assignment. In either scenario, Laureano seems to have a strong chance of returning to Oakland's lineup at some point within the next week, assuming he doesn't suffer a setback in the coming days.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Set to face live pitching Monday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Looking to build stamina•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Participates in full workout•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: No structural damage in hip•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Officially lands on injured list•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Likely headed for IL•