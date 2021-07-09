Laureano enters Friday night's action having gone 5-for-13 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and two runs across his last three games.

The defensive wizard hadn't been holding up his end of the bargain at the plate very often prior to the current hot stretch, as Laureano had hit a miserable .093 (4-for-43) over the previous 11 contests. Whether the current productive streak has some staying power remains to be seen, but with 13 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs entering the final weekend of the first half, Laureano will head into the All-Star break on pace to exceed the career high 53 extra-base hits he laced back in 2019.