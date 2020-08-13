Laureano, whose appeal of a six-game suspension is pending, went 1-for-5 with a two-run single while making three highlight catchers in center field during a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Laureano plated a pair of insurance runs for the Athletics with his timely eighth-inning hit, and he helped potentially prevent several more runs by the Angels with catches that robbed Jo Adell, Tommy La Stella and Brian Goodwin of hits in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning, respectively.The Associated Press reports manager Bob Melvin expects Laureano's suspension to begin Friday, with the only uncertainty being whether it will be the full six games or a reduced amount.