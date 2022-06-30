Laureano went 2-for-5 with a run and also was caught stealing on his only attempt in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.
Laureano authored one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics on the night. The talented outfielder continues to mostly tread water at the plate, as he's hitting just .239 overall, including only .194 over his last 10 games following a hot start to June.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Gets rare rest day•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Another pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Doubles, walks in Friday's loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Leaves yard in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Picks up steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Rare bright spot in loss•