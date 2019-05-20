Laureano went 2-for-3 with a run against the Tigers on Sunday in a game suspended in the seventh inning due to rain.

Laureano enjoyed his exposure to Tigers pitching during the series, going 5-for-12 with three runs over the three games he suited up for. The 24-year-old outfielder has overwhelmingly gotten on base in May by virtue of singles, however, as his pair of homers thus far during the month represent his only extra-base hits since April 27.