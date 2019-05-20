Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Multi-hit effort in suspended game
Laureano went 2-for-3 with a run against the Tigers on Sunday in a game suspended in the seventh inning due to rain.
Laureano enjoyed his exposure to Tigers pitching during the series, going 5-for-12 with three runs over the three games he suited up for. The 24-year-old outfielder has overwhelmingly gotten on base in May by virtue of singles, however, as his pair of homers thus far during the month represent his only extra-base hits since April 27.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Goes deep again in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Drives in winning run•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Leaves yard in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Productive night at plate•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Back in fold Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal