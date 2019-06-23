Laureano went 2-for-2 with an RBI hit by pitch and a stolen base in a win over the Rays on Saturday.

Laureano had a somewhat unorthodox line Saturday, with his seventh-inning, bases-loaded plunking giving the Athletics a little breathing room in the form of an insurance run. The speedy outfielder is in the process of winding down a second consecutive successful month at the plate, as he's improved on the .286 figure he generated in May by a total of 13 points following Saturday's production.