Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Multi-hit effort in win
Laureano went 2-for-2 with an RBI hit by pitch and a stolen base in a win over the Rays on Saturday.
Laureano had a somewhat unorthodox line Saturday, with his seventh-inning, bases-loaded plunking giving the Athletics a little breathing room in the form of an insurance run. The speedy outfielder is in the process of winding down a second consecutive successful month at the plate, as he's improved on the .286 figure he generated in May by a total of 13 points following Saturday's production.
