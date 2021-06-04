Laureano has no structural damage in his hip and will tentatively resume running sometime next week, James Fegan of The Athletica reports.

The center fielder landed on the 10-day IL with a right hip strain earlier this week and received a cortisone shot and PRP injection Friday. With the plan being for him to resume running next week, Laureano will certainly miss more than the minimum 10 days. With that said, it's still unclear when the 26-year-old could return to the lineup, though a timeline could come into focus within the next week. Tony Kemp, Chad Pinder and Stephen Piscotty should all continue to see increased usage in the outfield with Laureano out.