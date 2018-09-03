Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not in Monday's lineup
Laureano is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees.
Laureano is moving into an everyday role, starting nine straight prior to Monday's game off. He certainly deserves such a role given his performance so far, as he's hit an impressive .304/.380/.493 over his first 25 major-league games, adding three homers, four steals and some very good defense. Some regression is probably in order, as he's posted a .409 BABIP, but it's undoubtedly an encouraging start. Mark Canha will start in center field in his absence.
