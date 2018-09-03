Laureano is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees.

Laureano is moving into an everyday role, starting nine straight prior to Monday's game off. He certainly deserves such a role given his performance so far, as he's hit an impressive .304/.380/.493 over his first 25 major-league games, adding three homers, four steals and some very good defense. Some regression is probably in order, as he's posted a .409 BABIP, but it's undoubtedly an encouraging start. Mark Canha will start in center field in his absence.