Laureano isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano started each of the last two games after he returned from the injured list, and he went 2-for-9 with a solo home run and three strikeouts. Mark Canha will shift to center field while Chad Pinder starts in left.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Goes yard in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Batting second in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Reinstated from 10-day injured list•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: May return Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Might not require rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Set to face live pitching Monday•