Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not part of Sunday's lineup
Laureano is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Laureano is hitting a sizzling .353 this month, but manager Bob Melvin decided to give him the day off and go with Robbie Grossman in right field.
