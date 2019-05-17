Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not starting Friday
Laureano is not starting Friday against the Tigers.
Laureano sits for just the fourth time all season. His defense has earned him a regular role despite a .228/.285/.348 line at the plate. Mark Canha will fill in for him in center field.
