Laureano will be on the bench Saturday against the Astros.
Laureano started nine of the last 10 games since his return from an oblique strain, struggling to a .108/.175/.216 line and 0:15 BB:K over that stretch. Cristian Pache will be the center fielder Saturday, while Seth Brown starts in right.
