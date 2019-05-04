Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not starting Saturday
Laureano is not in the lineup Saturday in Pittsburgh.
Laureano sits for just the third time this season. His defense is keeping him in the lineup despite a poor .233/.286/.345 slash line. Robbie Grossman gets the nod in center field.
