Laureano isn't in the Athletics' lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Despite being activated from the injured list Tuesday, Laureano will take a seat to begin Oakland's series against San Francisco. Tony Kemp, JJ Bleday and Cody Thomas will start in the outfield from left to right while Laureano sits.
