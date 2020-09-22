Laureano isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Laureano will ride the pine Tuesday after going 0-for-12 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last four games. Mark Canha will start in center field with Tommy La Stella resting his legs as the designated hitter.
