Laureano (lower leg) has been taking swings but has yet to resume running, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Laureano landed on the injured list at the end of July due to a stress reaction in his right shin and was expected to be sidelined for a month, and there's been no update to his return timetable. The fact the 25-year-old is taking part in baseball activities is a positive sign, but he'll need to start a running program before considering a potential return window.