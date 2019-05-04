Laureano is not starting Saturday due to a swollen left foot, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano fouled a ball off his left foot during the second inning Friday and although he remained in the game until the seventh inning, he later admitted that may have been a mistake. The 24-year-old did not require an X-ray so it appears to be a minor issue, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of Sunday's lineup with a scheduled off day to follow Monday. Robbie Grossman received the start in center field in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories