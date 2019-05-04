Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Nursing foot injury
Laureano is not starting Saturday due to a swollen left foot, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano fouled a ball off his left foot during the second inning Friday and although he remained in the game until the seventh inning, he later admitted that may have been a mistake. The 24-year-old did not require an X-ray so it appears to be a minor issue, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of Sunday's lineup with a scheduled off day to follow Monday. Robbie Grossman received the start in center field in his absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Productive day at plate•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Smacks third homer•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Timely hitting in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting, moves up to seventh•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Out with jammed thumb•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...