Laureano was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right hip, retroactive to May 28, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin indicated after Monday's loss to the Mariners that the 26-year-old would likely move to the IL, and the roster move is now official. Laureano was previously reported to be dealing with soreness in his right groin, but the issue is now being classified as a right hip strain. He'll be eligible to be activated next week, though it's unclear if he'll be able to return at that point. Skye Bolt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.