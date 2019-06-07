Athletics' Ramon Laureano: On-base streak continues
Laureano went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and drove in a second run with a sacrifice fly in a win over the Angels on Thursday. He also scored once.
Laureano extended his on-base streak to an impressive 25 games with Thursday's production, which also included his second multi-RBI game over the last three. Laureano's extended stretch of success at the plate has naturally been a boon for all three components of his slash line, one that now sits at .259/.307/.424 for the season.
