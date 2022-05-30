Laureano went 2-for-5 with a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.
The surging outfielder extended his hitting streak to four games while generating his second straight two-hit effort. Laureano's slash line is on the move upward after an abysmal start to the season, and his current .338 on-base percentage is partly the byproduct of an encouraging, career-high 11.7 percent walk rate.
