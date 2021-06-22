Laureano went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and two walks in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.
The outfielder's timely two-bagger means Laureano has now hit safely in four of the first five games since returning from the injured list due to a hip issue. Laureano has already knocked in three runs during that stretch as well, allowing him to match his RBI total from 2020 (25).
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Goes yard in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Batting second in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Reinstated from 10-day injured list•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: May return Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Might not require rehab stint•