Laureano, who entered July with just four home runs, has already matched that total and produced a .606 slugging percentage, .411 wOBA and .364 ISO across the 39 plate appearances he's logged in the last nine games.

Laureano, who turns 28 on Friday, has left the yard in two of the last three games, his most recent round-tripper coming in the form of a solo shot against the Rangers on Wednesday. Interestingly, Laureano's 32.0 percent hard-contact rate in the aforementioned sample is notably lower than the 41.4 percent figure he generated in June, yet the 40.0 percent HR/FB rate he's posted since July 4 has been a drastic improvement over his 15.4 percent season figure in that category.