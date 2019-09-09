Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Out of lineup
Laureano (leg) is not starting Monday against the Astros.
Laureano isn't expected to be able to play every day after leaving Saturday's game with right leg cramps, an issue which may be tied to the lower-leg stress fracture he had only just returned from the day before. Manager Bob Melvin said that Laureano could sit every third game down the stretch, though Monday's absence will be his second in a row. Mark Canha starts in center field, with Robbie Grossman in right.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Unlikely to fill everyday role•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sitting as expected Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Dealing with leg cramps•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Scores run in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Returns from injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...