Laureano (leg) is not starting Monday against the Astros.

Laureano isn't expected to be able to play every day after leaving Saturday's game with right leg cramps, an issue which may be tied to the lower-leg stress fracture he had only just returned from the day before. Manager Bob Melvin said that Laureano could sit every third game down the stretch, though Monday's absence will be his second in a row. Mark Canha starts in center field, with Robbie Grossman in right.

