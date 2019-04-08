Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Out with jammed thumb
Laureano's absence from Monday's game against the Orioles is due to a jammed right thumb, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano wanted to play, but the team didn't want him to hit, so he'll get the day off. He's expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday.
