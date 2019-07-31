Laureano will be placed on the 10-day IL with a stress reaction in his injured right shin, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Manager Bob Melvin said he'll be out longer than 10 days.

Laureano missed Tuesday's game against the Brewers with what was originally reported as a minor hip injury, but an MRI on his leg showed a more serious problem. It sounds like this could be a long-term injury.

