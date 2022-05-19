Laureano went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.
Laureano snapped a 1-for-13 funk that had encompassed his prior three games with Wednesday's output, which served as his third multi-hit effort of the season. The 27-year-old has mostly scuffled at the plate since his late start to the current campaign, as he's still carrying a .174/.283/.261 slash line after 53 plate appearances.
