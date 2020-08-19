Laureano (suspension) went 0-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The outfielder's return from a four-game suspension saw him boost his on-base percentage to an impressive .402 and increase his walk rate to a career-high 13.8 percent. Laureano's pair of free passes Tuesday extended his on-base streak to nine games, and he'll look to begin complementing his discerning eye with some more impactful contact after compiling a modest six extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, three home runs) over his first 87 plate appearances.