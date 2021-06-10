Laureano (hip) participated in a full workout on the field ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

Laureano ran Wednesday and felt good afterward, so the team is continuing to increase his baseball activity. Manager Bob Melvin isn't yet sure whether the outfielder will require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Athletics, and the team will monitor his progress in the coming days to determine his status. The 26-year-old has been on the 10-day injured list since June 1 due to a strained right hip.