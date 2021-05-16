Laureano has started the Athletics' past five games since missing last Sunday's series finale against the Rays and is 4-for-19 with a home run and two RBI across the 19 plate appearances covering that span.

The talented outfielder is working on a modest three-game hitting streak entering Sunday's game against the Twins and provided his eighth home run of the season Friday night. Laureano is slashing .239/.308/.472 across 37 games this season, with his slugging percentage standing out due to 15 of his 34 hits having gone for extra bases.