Laureano went 1-for-3 with one steal in Friday's loss to the Guardians.
Laureano has a hit in seven of eight games in June. He ended a twelve-game hit streak on Thursday, but it only lasted one game after he picked up a hit on Friday. The outfielder also swiped his fifth bag of the season.
