Laureano slugged a ninth-inning solo home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during Friday's win over the Twins.

Just the latest taste of success for the rookie, who's now slashing .295/.311/.500 over his first 45 big-league plate appearances. Laureano has already left the yard on three occasions over that span, an extension of the career-high 14 homers he'd slugged at Triple-A Nashville prior to his promotion. Given his success at the plate thus far, ability to play multiple outfield positions and upcoming September roster expansion, Laureano seems set for solid playing time during the Athletics' push for the postseason.

