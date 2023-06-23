The Athletics placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured right hand.
Laureano first injured his hand while sliding into third base last week. The move is retroactive to Thursday, so Laureano will be eligible to return beginning July 2, but it's possible he requires more than a minimum stint. Conner Capel was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Ejected early in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Returns to lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Makes pinch-hit appearance Friday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sitting third straight•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sitting again•