Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Plates a pair in big win
Laureano went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring single, an RBI double and a run in a win over the Angels on Sunday.
Laureano finished an up-and-down June on a high note, generating his seventh multi-hit effort of the month. The productive day snapped a 1-for-19 skid that had encompassed his last six games and caused a 14-point tumble in his season average, and it also pushed Laureano's June RBI total to an impressive 22.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Launches 13th homer•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sits Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Drills 12th homer•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Explodes with four-hit night•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Crushes solo shot in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...