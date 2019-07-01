Laureano went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring single, an RBI double and a run in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Laureano finished an up-and-down June on a high note, generating his seventh multi-hit effort of the month. The productive day snapped a 1-for-19 skid that had encompassed his last six games and caused a 14-point tumble in his season average, and it also pushed Laureano's June RBI total to an impressive 22.