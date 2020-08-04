Laureano went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

Laureano has reached base safely in all but one game this season, and he is quickly settling as one of the most productive bats in the Athletics lineup -- he has six RBI in his last four games while racking two extra-base hits and two runs scored in that stretch. He is slashing .324/.419/.559 with a .978 OPS in 43 plate appearances this season.