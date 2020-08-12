Laureano, who is appealing a six-game suspension he was handed earlier in the day for his role in a brawl with the Astros on Sunday, went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

The outfielder will hope to get a reduction on his ban through the appeals process, and while awaiting a decision, he'll be allowed to play. Factoring in Tuesday's single, Laureano has reached safely in six of his last seven games, but he has a pedestrian .216 average through 11 August contests.