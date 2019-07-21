Laureano went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Twins on Saturday.

Laureano's July tear at the plate has been something to behold, and Saturday's performance only added to his growing reputation as an outstanding all-around asset. The 25-year-old now has five consecutive multi-hit efforts and eight extra-base hits (six doubles, two home runs) over that span. Factoring in Saturday's production, Laureano has already boosted his average 26 points to .284 across 14 games during the month.