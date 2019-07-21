Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Pounds out two more extra-base hits
Laureano went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Twins on Saturday.
Laureano's July tear at the plate has been something to behold, and Saturday's performance only added to his growing reputation as an outstanding all-around asset. The 25-year-old now has five consecutive multi-hit efforts and eight extra-base hits (six doubles, two home runs) over that span. Factoring in Saturday's production, Laureano has already boosted his average 26 points to .284 across 14 games during the month.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: On base three more times•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Bat stays hot in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Collects three extra-base hits•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sparks late comeback•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Clubs 17th homer•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Homers again in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...