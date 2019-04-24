Laureano went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Laureano was a thorn in the side of Rangers pitching throughout the night. The elite defensive outfielder is still battling inconsistency at the plate, as Tuesday's multi-hit effort snapped a 1-for-17 slump that had encompassed his previous six games. However, although Laureano sports a .230 average for the season, he's shown somewhat of a knack for timely hitting in April by driving in 10 runs during the month.