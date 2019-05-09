Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Productive night at plate
Laureano went 3-for-4 with a walk in an extra-innings win over the Reds on Wednesday.
The defensive maven showed off his offensive chops during the victory. Laureano's three hits were a single-game season high, and they helped snap a brief 0-for-9 slump that had encompassed his last three games. Laureano's defensive exploits continue to significantly outpace his work at the plate, but nights like Wednesday serve as a glimpse of what he's capable of if he gets hot.
