Laureano was promoted to the majors on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 24-year-old outfielder is set to make his major-league debut this weekend, as his rumored promotion is now official. He was hitting .297/.380/.524 with 14 home runs and 11 steals in 284 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville. The right-handed hitter had a .988 OPS against lefties and an .874 OPS against righties, so it seems possible that he will enter into the short side of a platoon with lefty-hitting Nick Martini.