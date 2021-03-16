Laureano was scratched from the lineup Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to an unspecified reason, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Expect the Athletics to provide an explanation behind Laureano's absence later Tuesday. Mark Canha will shift over to cover Laureano's usual post in center field, while Chad Pinder takes Laureano's No. 5 spot in the order and mans left field.