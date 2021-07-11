Laureano went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's victory over Texas.

Laureano gave Oakland a 4-3 lead in the 10th inning with an RBI single, his second hit of the game. He also singled and swiped his 11th base back in the second inning. The Oakland leadoff hitter has hits in five consecutive games, with multi-hit efforts in three of them, to boost his average from .234 to .245. Laureano owns a .780 OPS and 13 homers in 303 plate appearances this season while being caught just three times in 14 stolen base attempts.