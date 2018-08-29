Laureano is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, four walks, three stolen bases over the 32 plate appearances encompassing his last nine games.

After a so-so offensive start to his big-league career (.250 average over first 11 games), Laureano has caught fire over the subsequent nine contests. The numbers cited include a 2-for-3 night against the Astros on Tuesday in which Laureano walked, stole a base and scored. The 24-year-old has settled in to a near-everyday role, keeping him viable in all formats as the season approaches its final month.